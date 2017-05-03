Buhari’s Ill Health: Yoruba Leaders Are Trying To Create Crisis In Nigeria – Northern Group Warns

A group, Northern Patriotic Assembly (NPA) has warned politicians in the country to stop exploiting President Muhammadu Buhari’s ill health situation for political and personal gains.

In a statement issued in Kaduna Wednesday the group said such actions by politicians was “immoral and despicable”.

The statement signed by its President, Idakwo Jibrin and Secretary General, Alhaji Adamu Wakil pointedly accused some Yoruba Leaders of trying create crisis in the country through their utterances.

According to the group recent remarks on the President’s health credited to Chief Bisi Akande and Femi Falana were part of a larger plot to plunge the country into crisis to the benefit of the Yorubas.

“Even more unnerving is situation whereby people we once held in high esteem as elders, leaders and professionals decided to descend into the mud, using President Buhari’s health as their new object of obsession.

“They have fanatically tried to impose this obsession of theirs on other Nigerians in a desperate bid to cause panic and confusion.

Sadder still is the fact that these mischief makers are people who pose as President Buhari’s All Progressives Congress (APC) party leaders, associates and friends. With this crowd of desperadoes, Mr President need not worry about the opposition, the real vipers nest is in his courtyard.

“They are the ones, who finding no avenue to corner the government to themselves, are now working day and night to use the President’s health as campaign tool to hijack the government.

We want Nigerians to specifically call these people to order. They cannot be allowed to run riot with their own missions to the detriment of the rest of us.

The founding Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, who spoke from two opposing directions – he urged caution about the way President Buhari’s health is discussed yet went on to describe it as a challenge to Nigeria.

This prevarification is unbecoming of an elder statesman of his stature. He should apologize to Nigerians and stop making such unguarded utterances going forward.

“Akande’s role is however that of “the Voice of Jacob and the Hands of Esau” since it is glaring he spoke for the self appointed Yoruba Leader, Bola Tinubu, whose protégé is the next in line to benefit if President Buhari can be shoved aside on health grounds.

“This is a reckless abuse of the constitution and open provocation of the masses. We therefore tell Tinubu in clear terms to allow the nation be. The same way he could not sell the Muslim-Muslim ticket to hitch a ride as President Buhari’s deputy is the way he would not succeed in the current venture.

“In what has confirmed that President Buhari’s health is being exploited as a Yoruba plot against the rest of Nigeria, APC affiliated lawyer, Chief Femi Falana, is apparently cobbling together an alliance of lawyers, commercial CSOs and paid activists to cause crisis” the statement concluded.

