Buhari’s Illness: Stop Worries And Distractions

President Muhammadu Buhari was reportedly absent during Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings. He also missed two Jum’ah services although he attended the last one. Consequently, there is palpable apprehension in the land leading some stakeholders to call for his resignation while others asked him to take medical leave. The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC)…

The post Buhari’s Illness: Stop Worries And Distractions appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

