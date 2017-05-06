Buhari’s inquiry about personal photogapher, Omoboriowo proves the president is paying attention to every detail

This past week, a number of Nigerians have raised questions about presidential photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo. Some speculated he had quit…

Read » Buhari’s inquiry about personal photogapher, Omoboriowo proves the president is paying attention to every detail on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

