Buhari’s letter on Osinbajo sparks confusion

There was confusion in the Senate on Tuesday over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to explicitly indicate that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will “act” as President in his absence in the letter he wrote to inform the lawmakers of his medical trip to the United Kingdom. After the letter was read by Senate President Bukola Saraki, a senator observed that there was no reference to Osinbajo as the ‘Acting President’ in it. Rather, the President stated in the letter that the Vice President would be coordinating the activities government in his absence.

