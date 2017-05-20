Buhari’s Problem is Spiritual, not Medical – Cleric

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – Fiery preacher and Abuja-based prophet, Wisdom Nnamdi Ezeigwe, popularly called “Ojenanmuo” has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to come back home and seek spiritual cleansing rather than travelling abroad intermittently to seek the help of medics who obviously do not possess answers to his life’s major queries.

Ojenanmuo who recently relocated to Abuja from the United States of America said what Mr Buhari needs is more prayers and not more chemicals in his body.

“I sincerely empathize with our dear president but as a prophet of the most high God, my advice to Mr President is for him to come back home and seek spiritual help. You cannot have, in your backyard, all these people operating on a higher spiritual level and then you are going abroad to seek medical assistance. What the president needs to get better is within the country and this is a spiritual matter, not medical.

“Mr President’s sojourn in foreign countries for medical help is not the solution, rather he should look inwards and seek the face of God through the assistance of spiritual physicians who are in abundance in Nigeria”, he advised.

Ojenanmuo who spoke with Saturday Vanguard after an inaugural service to open the headquarters of his church, World Solution Centre Ministry WSCM in Katampe, Abuja also counselled Nigerians not to despair, saying the country would soon exit recession.

He said, “with faith in God by the people, the nation would exit recession very soon”, urging the leaders to hold on to God and do right by Nigerians.

He was however quick to add that Nigerians must begin to lead sacrificial lives in order to obtain favour from above. “Without sounding immodest, I do not eat anyhow. I am very careful about my relationship with the opposite sex; I pray a lot and I am concerned about giving to the poor. Before now, I had slept under the bridge in Lagos, for several months. Now, in our individual and public endeavours, we must begin to draw closer to God, stop living in sin and then make ourselves available to help others. We need to begin to deny our flesh certain privileges; we must suffer the flesh to grow spiritually, because it is the spiritual that controls the physical”, he stated.

He urged leaders at all levels to begin to discharge their mandates effectively or get ready to face the wrath of God.

The post Buhari’s Problem is Spiritual, not Medical – Cleric appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

