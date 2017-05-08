Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s prolonged ill-health worrisome – Methodist Church

Posted on May 8, 2017

The Methodist Church Nigeria, Diocese of Nyanya, has expressed worry over President Muhammadu Buhari’s prolonged ill-health. The Church, however, said Nigerians have no choice but to continue to pray for the nation’s leader. The Church made the call in a communiqué issued on Sunday in Abuja at the end of the Annual Synod of the […]

