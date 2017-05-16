Buhari’s running Nigeria as Muslim organization — CAN

By Caleb Ayansina

ABUJA— The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Youth Wing and four other affiliated Christian unions, yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of running the country as a Muslim organization and neglecting the entire Christian faith.

The Youth Wing of CAN, YOWICAN, Arewa Christians Association,Concerned Professional Christians, All Para-Church Organizations, Nigerian Christians in Diaspora, rising from their emergency meeting, yesterday, in Abuja, said the present government was not only executing Islamic agenda but also out to kill the Christian religion in the country.

In a joint statement issued by the five Christians associations and signed by the National President of YOWICAN, Mr. Daniel Kadzai, the group observed with regret the removal of Christian religious studies from primary/secondary schools, especially in the North.

They also pointed out that government was not treating Christians and Muslims on equal terms as enshrined in the constitution.

“The worse form of social injustice, terrorism and religious bias is to deny Christian children their right to practise their religion despite the role of Christian Religious Studies in helping to shape the moral character and integrity of our children as future leaders.

“Perhaps, it is in furtherance to its Islamic agenda that the APC government appointed the likes of Prof. Ishaq Oluyede, a known Islamist, who has never hidden his bias and prejudice against Christians, to head a most relevant educational institution like the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB.

“Despite the denial that the government is not slipping Nigeria into an Islamic country as evident from previous antecedents, Nigeria’s participation at the Islamic solidarity sports federation speaks volumes and confirms the obvious,” the groups said.

The group though maintained that in obedience to the biblical mandate, all Christians have been praying for the President in Churches and at home, noted that the authorities and the few cabals should stop lying concerning the health status of the president who is Nigeria’s chief public servant.

He argued that Nigerians deserve to know the truth as obtainable in any civilized society.

“The recent publication attributed the sickness of Mr. President to poisoning. As sad, pathetic and serious as the allegations may be, we strongly warned that a few cabal should not contemplate any sinister plot to endanger the unity of Nigeria through any ungodly clandestine manipulation, either of persons, Constitution or the administrative procedure. We’re aware of the Cabals desperation for power and replacement of their favoured candidate even at the detriment of national unity,” he stated.

The CAN Youth President and the Group warned that Nigerians and particularly Christians should not be taken for granted over the recent systematic removal of Christians from sensitive position.

The joint Christian Group cautioned the Aso Villa cabal that any further attempt to cover up or justify the suspicious motives for the suspension of the duo, SGF and NIA Director without replacing them with Christians will add more salt to injury.

“We Christians resolved to resist any further form of marginalisation or persecution against Christians, the SGF was recognized as Christian by APC when he was detailed to mobilised Christians to vote Buhari 2015, we insist same Engr BD Lawal is been betrayed by APC on account of his Faith. Recent statement from the villa indicated that Buhari is aware of the funds connected to NIA Boss Amb. Oke and wondered why the man was humiliated out of office despite his untainted records. We are speaking for all affected Christians,” they stated.

On the herdsmen killings they said that the security agents appear to be acting in a questionable manner, either looking the other side when Christians or indigenous people are annihilated or protecting Fulani cattle rearers and their cows.

“The question begging for answer is, “why are 99 percent and above of the perpetrators of the attacks on Christians either as cattle rearers or terrorist from one side of the religion?

“If Christian leaders can restrain their aggrieved youths from vengeance then Muslim leaders must also control and restrain the radicals and extremist among their own.

Daniel said that Christians shall no longer accept the deliberate reserve of some government agencies and parastatals of government to Muslims.

“We can no longer also accept the perpetuation of denial of placements for qualified Christians to ascend a position even when they are qualified. Since 1999 no Christian has been appointed minister of FCT, it is not by error it is a religious agenda.

“The Holy Bible says “…then you shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free” (John 3:38) Where the conscience of the nation is hinged on packs of lies, only the truth can set Nigeria free. Not only saying the truth, but doing that which is truthful! We cannot tolerate any further lies and manipulations,” he maintained.

