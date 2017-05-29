Buhari’s Sickness Is Nigeria’s Major Problem – Afenifere Group

A pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has scored the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration low in terms of performance within the last two years.

According to the group, the current administration’s change mantra had not changed the lives of Nigerians for the better in spite of all promises made by the All Progressives Congress during electioneering campaign.

The Secretary-General of the association, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, while addressing newsmen in Lagos on Sunday, said the only way for the country to overcome most of its problems was to be restructured.

He said, “As a matter of fact, we have not seen enough changes to justify the change mantra. The government might have planned for certain things but there are so many factors militating against its success so far.

“The change mantra on corruption is a laudable idea but unfortunately, there has not been fairness on many issues. For example, there is unfairness in the issue of appointments; there is nepotism, among others. All the money recovered, we don’t know what happened to it.

“This government is tackling corruption, but moral corruption is there unattended to. Although we hear some slogans on the air, ‘Change begins with me’, we are yet to see the change, even from the people at the top.

“We all applauded the government when they said they wanted to fight corruption but unfortunately, some of the aides of the President are allegedly very corrupt and yet nothing has been done.”

Arogbofa also identified the ill-health of President Buhari as a major problem of the country, saying the inability of the President to attend to many issues relating to the country had been a major setback to the APC administration.

The Afenifere scribe, who called on Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of Buhari, said there was the need for the acting President to be given a free hand to work in the absence of the President.

