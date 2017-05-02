Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s sickness taking its toll on Nigeria’s health – Akande

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, has appealed to Nigerians to start praying for the restoration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health in order to avert a looming crisis which the development could throw the nation into. Akande, who made the appeal in a statement he issued on Monday, […]

The post Buhari’s sickness taking its toll on Nigeria’s health – Akande appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.