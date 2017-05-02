Buhari’s sickness taking its toll on Nigeria’s health – Akande
The former interim National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief Bisi Akande, has appealed to Nigerians to start praying for the restoration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health in order to avert a looming crisis which the development could throw the nation into. Akande, who made the appeal in a statement he issued on Monday, […]
The post Buhari’s sickness taking its toll on Nigeria’s health – Akande appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!