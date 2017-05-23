Buhari’s spokesman, Adesina speaks on alleged coup plot
Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, has urged Nigerians to ignore the media reports on coup plot. Adesina said what the Chief of Army Staff, Maj.-Gen. Tukur Burutai, said about the issue was a “routine warning that goes to military officers.’’ Recall that Buratai, last week, said he received information […]
