Buhari’s two years in office: FERMA lied over achievements on Enugu roads – Sen. Gilbert Nnaji

Senator Gilbert Nnaji representing Enugu East Senatorial District has faulted the claim by the Federal Road Maintenance Agency, FERMA, that the federal government repaired the Ozalla-Agbani-Ugbawka-Nara-Nkereffi Road. Nnaji had through a letter captioned ‘RE: UPDATE ON FERMA’S ACHIEVEMENTS UNDER PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI’S ADMINISTRATION (2016-DATE) dated 11th May 2017,’ stated that the said road was not […]

Buhari’s two years in office: FERMA lied over achievements on Enugu roads – Sen. Gilbert Nnaji

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

