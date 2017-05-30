Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s wife joins President in London

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday left Nigeria for London, United Kingdom, to join her husband who has been on medical vacation since May 7. According to a statement by her spokesperson, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, the President’s wife thanked Nigerians who have been praying for her husband. The statement read, “The wife […]

