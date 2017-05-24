Pages Navigation Menu

Building a Nation that Works: My Diary and Way Forward, By Atiku Abubakar

Posted on May 24, 2017

The reality is that our nation does not work well whether we focus on security, education, economic production, employment generation and people’s welfare or we focus on governance and politics or the relationships among our diverse ethnic, regional, and religious groupings. Our government relies excessively on rent derived from a single export product, crude oil, for revenues. The consequences of that have included over-exposure to the vagaries of the world oil market over which we have little control.

