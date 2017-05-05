Bukola Saraki Senate Press Corps decries drastic reduction of cameramen covering plenary – Pulse Nigeria
|
Naija News
|
Bukola Saraki Senate Press Corps decries drastic reduction of cameramen covering plenary
Pulse Nigeria
The Chairman of the Senate Press Corps, in a statement, described the decision of the senate bureaucracy as unhealthy. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki play. President of …
Senate Restricts Cameramen from Covering Proceedings
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!