‘Bullion Van drivers and police escorts, threat to road users’

By Nwafor Sunday

Hon. Segun Alexander representing Ekiti South West Ikere/Ise Orun Federal constituency, has said on Tuesday that the recklessness of Bullion Van drivers and their police escorts on roads has gone out of control, thus threatens the life and properties of other road users. Government need to caution them if not they will take laws into their hands, he said.

This was made known to newsmen at the House of Representatives plenary today. According to him, ” We should be concerned on the high rate of disruption of the flow of traffic and accidents occasioned by the reckless attitude of Bullion Van drivers and their police escorts on the roads.

“Recall the incident of 14th February, 2014, when a painter, Mr. Eze Akpan was killed by stray bullets from a police team escorting a Bullion Van in Port-Harcourt, Rivers state.

” The incident of this nature is becoming a daily occurrences on the roads with motorists either being shoved off the road or crashed into, at times resulting in death of maiming, due to excessive speed or dangerous maneuvering tactics of Bullion Van drivers or bullet from their police escorts.

” we need to obverse also that in the process of transporting cash and valuables from one location to another, policemen escorting Vans take laws into their hands, harassing, molesting and intimidating other road users into panicky motoring decisions.

“I am worried that this incessant harassment of innocent motorists are reminders of military despotism of years back.

“I call for an urgent need action to nip this aberration in the bud before it does more harm to the psyche of the people, he finally said.

Responding to his motion, the speaker House of representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, called on the Inspector General of Police to collaborate with the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, to put in place measures that will regulate the conduct of Bullion Van drivers and their police escort to stem the violations of traffic rules and regulations and stop the harassment of motorists on the roads.

