Bungoma, Nairobi worst in primaries violence and bribery – KNCHR

Capital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)

By JEREMIAH WAKAYA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – A report released Monday by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) indicates that Bungoma and Nairobi counties recorded the highest number of incidences of violence and bribery …



and more »