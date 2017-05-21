Buratai, Ganduje patrol deadly Falgore forest [PHOTOS]

Nigerian Army has converted the deadly Falgore forest in Doguwa Local Government Area of Kano State into a training ground. Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, made the disclosure yesterday when he visited and patrolled the notorious forest alongside Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Buratai said the take over was to forestall further […]

Buratai, Ganduje patrol deadly Falgore forest [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

