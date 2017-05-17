Buratai warns soldiers not to mix with politicians

The Chief Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has warned officers and soldiers of the army to steer clear of politics or have themselves to blame. Buratai rather advised personnel, who were interested in politics, “to resign their commission or apply for voluntary discharge forthwith.” Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, the army spokesman said in a statement on…

The post Buratai warns soldiers not to mix with politicians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

