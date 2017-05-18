Buratai’s alert: UK, Ohanaeze, ACF, PDP warn soldiers against coup – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Buratai's alert: UK, Ohanaeze, ACF, PDP warn soldiers against coup
The Punch
Regional bodies, the Peoples Democratic Party, civil rights groups and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria among others, on Wednesday, urged military officers and other individuals toying with the idea of a coup in Nigeria to perish the thought. Among those …
Buratai's lethal blow on terrorism
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!