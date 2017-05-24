Burial dates for James Uche and Olumide Bakare announced – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Burial dates for James Uche and Olumide Bakare announced
NAIJ.COM
The burial ceremonies of veteran actors Olumide Bakare and James Uche have been announced to the general public. READ ALSO: Nollywood actors go to war over Moji Olaiya · James Uche died on March 8th, 2017 after a long diabetes, blindness, high …
Olumide Bakare Late actor will be laid to rest this May
