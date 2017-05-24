Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burial dates for James Uche and Olumide Bakare announced – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Burial dates for James Uche and Olumide Bakare announced
NAIJ.COM
The burial ceremonies of veteran actors Olumide Bakare and James Uche have been announced to the general public. READ ALSO: Nollywood actors go to war over Moji Olaiya · James Uche died on March 8th, 2017 after a long diabetes, blindness, high …
Olumide Bakare Late actor will be laid to rest this MayPulse Nigeria

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.