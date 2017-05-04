Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Burkina Faso trial to start without ex-president Compaore

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

On the eve of the trial of Burkina Faso’s ousted leader Blaise Compaore, many of the people that overthrew him in a popular revolt more two years ago are dismayed by his absence – just one example, they say, of how the new era has disappointed them. Bullets grazed Marcel Tankoano as he and other […]

The post Burkina Faso trial to start without ex-president Compaore appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.