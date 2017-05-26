Burnley Must Improve To Keep Manager Sean Dyche -Mike Garlick

Burnley chairman Mike Garlick accepts the club will have to “constantly improve” if they are to keep Sean Dyche at Turf Moor.

The 45-year-old was nominated for the Premier League Manager of the Season award and Garlick knows he faces a battle to keep hold of his ambitious English manager.

“If we’re successful, he’s always going to be on lists,” admitted Garlick.

“We just have to make sure we’re hungry enough to keep driving things forwards and keep improving, and hopefully that keeps him motivated.”

“It increases speculation but on the other hand, players we’re looking to recruit look at Sean and think, ‘Yep, I want to work for this guy’, so it can only improve the recruitment.

“We’ve got to constantly improve and look to strengthen year-on-year, otherwise the challenge for any manager would decrease, the stimulation of the project would decrease.

“We’ve got to look forward and improve year-on-year. Staying in the league has to be the priority. But look at where the table was four weeks ago, I think half the division could have gone down if they had a bad run.”

Dyche became the first Burnley manager in more than 40 years to keep Burnley in the top flight of English football for consecutive seasons.

The post Burnley Must Improve To Keep Manager Sean Dyche -Mike Garlick appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

