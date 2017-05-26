Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Business DStv Fined $14m for Price Fixing in South Africa – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


htxt.africa

Business DStv Fined $14m for Price Fixing in South Africa
Nigerian Bulletin
DStv Media Sales has been fined R180 million (about $14m) by the South African government for violating the nation's Competition Act. The fine follows an investigation in November 2011 which found that various media companies agreed to offer similar …
South Africa's Naspers pay TV unit agrees to $13 mln fineCNBCAfrica.com
DStv agrees to pay R22m penalty for price fixingEyewitness News
DStv Media sales admits to price fixinghtxt.africa
MarkLives.com –Independent Online –Telecompaper (subscription)
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.