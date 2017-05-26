Business DStv Fined $14m for Price Fixing in South Africa – Nigerian Bulletin
|
htxt.africa
|
Business DStv Fined $14m for Price Fixing in South Africa
Nigerian Bulletin
DStv Media Sales has been fined R180 million (about $14m) by the South African government for violating the nation's Competition Act. The fine follows an investigation in November 2011 which found that various media companies agreed to offer similar …
South Africa's Naspers pay TV unit agrees to $13 mln fine
DStv agrees to pay R22m penalty for price fixing
DStv Media sales admits to price fixing
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!