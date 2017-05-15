Pages Navigation Menu

Businesses brace for Monday as ransomware threat lingers

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Technology | 0 comments

Technical staff scrambled on Sunday to patch computers and restore infected ones, amid fears that the ransomware worm that stopped car factories, hospitals, shops and schools could wreak fresh havoc on Monday when employees log back on. Cybersecurity experts said the spread of the virus dubbed WannaCry – “ransomware” which locked up more than 200,000 […]

