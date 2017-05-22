Businessman, Mohammed Yakubu marries off more 50 girls in Yobe

A businessman in Yobe State, Mohammed Yakubu, yesterday married off a set of 50 less privileged girls in Gashua town in the state. This is coming a month after he wedded 40 internally displaced girls, which attracted thousands of well-wishers. The yesterday’s marriage ceremony was held under the guardianship of Emir of Gashua, Alhaji Abubakar […]

