`Buy Nigeria Campaign’ is for real – ministers

Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Industry Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enalemah say that the “Buy Nigeria Campaign” is for real, and government will make a success of it. The two ministers stated this on Thursday in Abuja at a National Press Launch of the Campaign for Patronage of Made-in-Nigeria products. At the event attended by stakeholders from the public and private sectors, the information minister said the administration had in the last two years put measures in place to ensure the success of the campaign.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

