Cabal plotting fresh ‘plan’ against Osinbajo if Buhari dies​ – Fani-Kayode

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Wednesday said the latest Nigerian Army shake-up is political and was aimed at undermining Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. He said the development was allegedly hatched because the north was planning to maintain grip on power. Fani-Kayode added that the powerful cabal in the presidency have a plan they […]

