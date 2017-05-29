Cabinet reshuffle: Zuma’s appeal postponed – Independent Online
|
Independent Online
|
Cabinet reshuffle: Zuma's appeal postponed
Independent Online
Pretoria – President Jacob Zuma's application for leave to appeal the decision of the Gauteng High Court in which he was ordered to hand over the record and reasons for his midnight reshuffle of Cabinet, will now be heard later this week. Tell a friend.
Court postpones Zuma's application to appeal Cabinet reshuffle explanation
Zuma will not explain Cabinet reshuffle today
Bereavement sees postponement of Zuma Cabinet reshuffle explanation
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!