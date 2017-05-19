Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CAC admits registering two firms, as Abba Moro’s trial resumes

Posted on May 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Abba Moro, Former Minister of Interior, at the Federal High Court, Abuja. PHOTO: Ladidi Lucy Elukpo.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

An official of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Muftahu Bello yesterday testified that it registered two firms for the e-recruitment into the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS).

He made the disclosure at the resumed trial of former Minister of Interior, Abba Moro at a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Bello, who named the companies as Drexel Tech Nigeria Limited and Drexel Nigeria Limited, added that the third company, Drexel Tech Global was not yet registered with the CAC at the time of the exercise.

The prosecution counsel, Mr. Steven Odiase also tendered a letter from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the CAC in support of the witness.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba has adjourned the matter till June 28 and 30 for continuation of trial.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.