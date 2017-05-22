CAC closes manual registration in 5 states, FCT

Bello Mahmud, Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), says the commission will no longer accept manual application for registration of companies in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and five state offices.

Mahmud said this at a news conference on Monday in Abuja, adding that only online applications would be accepted in Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Lagos, Port Harcourt and the FCT.

He said that customers processing new registration in the locations should complete their application forms, pay registration fees and stamp duty on the new company registration portal.

According to him, customers can upload all necessary documents through the commission’s upload interface and the services can be accessed on www.cac.gov.ng and http://services.cac.gov.ng .

The registrar-general explained that the move to go fully online was to guarantee uninterrupted availability of services and ensure efficient service delivery to customers.

“The online registration is cheaper, faster and convenient as transactions can be conducted from the comfort of homes and offices.

“In order to ensure seamless operation of the portal and zero downtime, the commission has concluded the process of transferring the hosting of its main database and operating software to Main-One-Data Centre in Lagos.

“This will ensure 99 per cent up-time, thus ensuring efficient registration services.

“CAC is totally committed to one of the focal objectives of the Federal Government through the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), to improve the business environment in Nigeria,’’ Mahmud said.

Mahmud disclosed that 1,250 transactions had been submitted online as at Friday, four days after the registration portal commenced operation.

He also stated that the commission had embarked on intensive training for its accredited lawyers, accountants and secretaries, to get them acquainted with the Central Registration Portal (CRP) application.

The CAC boss also said that the commission was working in synergy with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to make registration of company easy for their customers.

He said that the total number of registered companies under part A was 1.5 million, while about 46,000 companies were delisted in 2016.

According to him, the delisted companies can still reapply within 20 years.

Mahmud said that CAC was accommodating FIRS in all its registration offices to create a one-stop-shop for the customers.

The post CAC closes manual registration in 5 states, FCT appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

