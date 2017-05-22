‘CAC has so far registered 1.5 million companies in its database’ – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
BusinessDay
'CAC has so far registered 1.5 million companies in its database'
BusinessDay
As part of measures to ensure Nigeria improves on Ease of Doing Business through effective business Registration process, the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC said about 1.5 million companies are registered in its data base. The commission whose …
