CACOL welcomes Buhari’s medical trip

The decision made by President Muhammadu Buhari to embark on a travel for medical check-up has been described as logical and welcomed by the Centre for Anti-Corruption and Open Leadership (CACOL).

Executive Director of CACOL, Debo Adeniran in a statement on Monday said that ;“It is a good thing that the President has taken the advice given to him by Nigerians to take a medical vacation to thoroughly attend to his medical situation.

“At this time, we believe the President needs to prioritize his condition. He should go for holistic medical examinations and thorough treatment That is why we allied with other prominent civil society organizations to openly call on the President to do so a couple of weeks back after he had missed some very crucial functions like the coo-ordination of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

“It is quite apparent that the health status of the Mr. President is seriously encumbering his performance; this necessary requires that he attends to his situation to regain vigour and energy in order to be able to infuse same into governance which will at the end benefit the country.

“We wish Mr. President the swiftest of al recoveries and we call for the process of handing of power to the Vice President as constitutionally required to commenced to avoid a logjam in governance at this challenging times”, the statement reads.

SEYI ANJORIN

