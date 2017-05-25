Pages Navigation Menu

CAF appoints Tunisian referees for Eagles, Bafana clash

Posted on May 25, 2017

By JOE APU

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Tunisian arbiter, Youssef Essrayri as the referee for next month’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between Nigeria’s Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Uyo.
Essrayri, 40, who became an international referee five years ago, would be assisted by compatriots Yamen Melloulchi (Assistant Referee 1), Hassen Abdelali (Assistant Referee 2) and Said Mohamed Kordi (Fourth Official).
The match commissioner is Andy Quamie from Liberia and Kotey Alexander Neequaye from Ghana will be referee assessor.
The encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday, 10th June will open the curtain on the qualifying race in Group E for Cameroon 2019, with only the group winners guaranteed slots at the finals. Libya and Seychelles are the other teams in the pool.
Meanwhile, the Super Eagles had their first training session in Ajaccio on Wednesday morning, ahead of Friday’s friendly match against the Corsica Senior Team at the Stade Francois Coty.
Expected at the team’s Best Western Hotel camp last night were Ahmed Musa, Kelechi Iheanacho, Mikel Agu and Abdullahi Shehu.
An interesting game is at hand for the three –time African champions, against a team that has only lost once in the nine matches it had played since forming a squad in 1967.

