CAF Confed Cup: Rivers Utd go for FUS jugular

Rivers United coach Stanley Eguma has said that his team hope to beat FUS Rabat of Morocco today at home to get their Confederation Cup hopes back on course.

The Moroccans lead Group A after they beat Kampala City Council of Uganda and Rivers United fell 3-1 at Club Africain of Tunisia.

Eguma said a win today was very crucial in their Confederation Cup quest.

“We know the importance of this game after we lost our first game in Tunisia. We are looking forward to a victory because that will boost our chances in this group,” he said.

“FUS Rabat will be very confident after they won their opening game, so we have to stop them.

“They will be the typical North African game, who will depend on counter attacks.”

The Nigerian flag bearers will be boosted with the return from suspension of inspirational skipper Festus Austine.

Burkina Faso midfielder Alisou Sanou is recovering from illness, but rightback Ifeanyi Nweke is still suspended after his dismissal at Rayon Sports of Rwanda in the final playoffs.

