CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United revive hopes with home win – The Nation Newspaper
|
SuperSport
|
CAF Confederation Cup: Rivers United revive hopes with home win
The Nation Newspaper
Rivers United CAF Confederation Cup hopes are back on track after they pipped FUS Rabat of Morocco 1-0 at home in a Group A match yesterday. The group has now been thrown wide open after Kampala City Council of Uganda defeated Club Africain of …
Rivers United Nigerian club beat FUS Rabat 1-0 in Confederation Cup
Rivers United sneak past FUS Rabat
Rivers United edge past FUS
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!