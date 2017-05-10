CAF CONFEDERATION CUP TIE: Rivers United’s Festus suspended for Club Africain tie
Rivers United skipper, Austin Festus will play no part in the pitch in
the Pride of Rivers’ first match in the group stage of the CAF
Confederation Cup tie with Tunisian side, Club Africain this weekend
because of has received two bookings from the club last two games
against Rayon Sports of Rwanda and will be suspended for a match.
Festus was yellow carded in the first leg of the playoffs against the
Rwandese in Port Harcourt and was also cautioned in the reverse
fixture in Kigali in the goalless draw but the dependable defender is
still expected to make the trip to Tunisia to help ginger his
teammates to a decent result against the North African side.
The Port Harcourt side captain disclosed this to SportingLife in brief
chat but exuded confidence that others in the team will do a good work
to ensure that Rivers United have a strong start in the second tier
club competition on Sunday in Tunis.
The remaining Nigerian club on the continent are due to travel to
Tunisia on Friday still smarting from their Tuesday victory in the
final of the Rivers Federation Cup over Cynosure FC will be hoping to
hit the ground running against Club Africain.
