CAF Confederations Cup : Rivers United eyes away victory in Tunis

By George Aluo

Rivers United would need to produce their best performance this season to have any chance of winning in Tunis today as they confront top Tunisian side Club Africain in the very first game of the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

Talking about best performance, that is what skipper of the Nigerian flag bearers, Festus Austine said his side would put up today at the 60,000 capacity Stade Olympique de Rades in Tunis, insisting that they would go for the maximum points.

Austine knows the task is daunting but believes it can be accomplished.

Hear him: “We are not going there (to Tunisia) to draw the game. We want to win. It will be difficult but we want to top the group and to do that, we have to get a good result in Tunisia. We want to become the first Nigerian club to win the Caf Confederation Cup title and we know we can do it.”

Rivers United are facing a side that has a rich CV in African football.

Club Africain were African champions in 1991 and runners up of the Caf Confederation Cup in 2011.

The Tunisians also made their mark in the now rested Cup Winners Cup where they finished as runners up on two occasions (1990 and 1999).

The other teams in group A are FUS Rabat (Morocco) and KCCA (Uganda).

FUS Rabat were winners of the competition in 2010 and reached the semi-final in 2016.

