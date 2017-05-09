Pages Navigation Menu

CAF President, Ahmad Ahmad Doesn’t Want Monthly Salary

The new President of the Confederation of African Football (Caf), Ahmad Ahmad, has turned down his monthly salary from African football’s governing body. Fresh on a change campaign, Ahmad, 57, stunned the world by bringing an end to the 29-year reign of Cameroonian Issa Hayatou in March, and he’s now refused a salary as he…

