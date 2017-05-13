Cahill Pleased To Silence Doubters

Gary Cahill is pleased with their Premier League win, as he believes it is the only way to silence their critics following a disappointing 2015-16 season.

Chelsea were disappointing last season, as they finished 10th , in an attempt to defend the trophy they won in Mourinho’s first season back.

However, under Conte Chelsea have revitalised and sealed the trophy with a 1-0 win over West Brom, much to Cahill’s delight.

“There’s opportunities you get that you want to grasp with both hands and you have to cherish them,” Cahill told Sky Sports.

“We’ve been the best team in the league. We deserve it. We’ve worked hard. There’s no better feeling. We have to cherish this.

“People write you off at the start of the season. This is the only way to shut people up. You let other people do the talking for you.

“This is a special group of players, to show the character after last season, and for Michy to come on and get the goal and ultimately win us the title. We are champions. It’s another one in the cabinet.”

The post Cahill Pleased To Silence Doubters appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

