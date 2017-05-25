‘Call the Guptas to Parliament’ – Times LIVE
|
'Call the Guptas to Parliament'
Exasperated ANC MPs are threatening to call the Gupta family to parliament as they lose patience in investigating the family's influence in procurement deals with state-owned companies. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. The summoning of the …
Parly to intensify scrutiny of Denel's dealings with Gupta family
Guptas might have to answer in parliament
