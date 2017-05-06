Calls for Buhari’s resignation equivalent to ‘civilian coup’ – Group – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Calls for Buhari's resignation equivalent to 'civilian coup' – Group
Vanguard
The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Good Governance has claimed that the several calls by some Nigerians for President Muhammadu Buhari's resignation over his health issues is tantamount to civilian coup against him. The group, at a two …
Ill Health: CSOs backs Buhari, caution Nigerians to shun falsehood
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!