Foreign shop owners in Coligny left in despair after looting
Citizen
One of 30 Bangladeshi nationals who own shops said collectively, Bangladeshi business owners lost stock valued at more than R700k. At least 30 shops owned by foreign nationals have been looted in Coligny, in North West, since the outbreak of community …
Coligny – a Town Divided
