Calls for flagbearer contest premature – Spio-Garbrah – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Calls for flagbearer contest premature – Spio-Garbrah
Myjoyonline.com
Former Trade Minister Ekwow Spio-Gabrah has described as premature, calls on him to contest the flagbearership slot of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2020 general elections. Speaking on Accra based radio station; XYZ Ekwow Spio …
NDC 2020: Mahama Has 'Greatest Potential' – Spio-Garbrah
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!