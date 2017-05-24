Cameroon: Thousands Worldwide Demand Release of Students Jailed for Sharing Boko Haram Joke – AllAfrica.com
|
AllAfrica.com
|
Cameroon: Thousands Worldwide Demand Release of Students Jailed for Sharing Boko Haram Joke
AllAfrica.com
More than 300,000 letters and petitions from people around the world have been sent to Cameroonian President Paul Biya calling on him to release three students each sentenced to 10 years in prison by a military court. More than 300,000 letters and …
Cameroon Forces Thwart Amnesty Event for Jailed Students
Authorities shut down an Amnesty International press conference in Cameroon
Cameroon: authorities shut down an Amnesty press conference
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!