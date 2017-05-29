Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Campaigning Starts in Kenya – Voice of America

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Voice of America

Campaigning Starts in Kenya
Voice of America
In Kenya, the official campaign period has begun as the electoral body clears candidates to run for the presidency. The commission is calling on the candidates to maintain peace during the August polls. Kenya's presidential campaign has begun with 70
IEBC clears 8 presidential candidates for August electionsCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
Kenya election: Peter Gichira charged with attempted suicideBBC News
We'll seek re-election based on agenda, not propaganda – UhuruThe Star, Kenya
AllAfrica.com –Xinhua –The Standard –Citizen TV (press release)
all 92 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.