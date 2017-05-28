Can Aero and Arik Air survive?

Vanguard

The Asset Management Company of Nigeria's (AMCON) belated rescue operation of Arik Air and Aero contractors will have very little effect on the survival prognosis of the two airlines. It is a known fact that getting an airline out of insolvency is the …

KPMG uncovers N20.5bn hidden debts in Arik Airline's books Ripples Nigeria



all 2 news articles »