Can I get over her infidelity

Dear Bunmi,

My girlfriend’s colleague let it lip that she was having an affair with a bloke from work. She didn’t know we were still together. When I confronted her and told her who spiIIed the beans, she said it was a one-off.

Although we’re still together, I still can’t bring myself to make love to her. I can’t forgive the fact that she had sex with another man when she professed she loved me. I find it repulsive and wonder if things will ever be the same again.

Yode, by e-mail.

Dear Yode,

Have you really sat down to talk about what happened and why? Your girlfriend needs to make you understand why she felt attracted to this other man and why she went as far as to cheat on you by sleeping with him.

Something must have been wrong for her to act as she did. Only when you know the truth will you be able to decide if you have a future together.

The post Can I get over her infidelity appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

