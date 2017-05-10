Can I Reprint My Slip Without JAMB Sending Anything – (Find Out Here)

JAMB must send you an email via the email address you entered during your registration.

So before proceed to reprint check your mail box..

See Steps on how to do it below.

Step 1. Login to your email you registered with on JAMB portal.

Step 2. Check your inbox or Spam folder for a mail from JAMB with the subject “UTME Examination Slip”



Step 3. Check the attachment for a file like “Examination_slip_name”



Step 4: Save or Download the attachment JAMB Exam slip

Step 5: Open the download file and you will get the information of your exact date your examination including time and venue.

Step 6: Click to print the JAMB slip via your printer or just press ‘ctrl’ and then ‘P’ on your keyboard.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Please, is it true that only JAMB offices and CBT centres are allowed to re-print?

A: No, you can print it yourself. Once u login to your portal, you will be allowed to print the slip

Q: Is the ‘Re-print‘ going to be on the portal or candidate dashboard. Or it is a different URL entirely?

A: Jamb have not provided any portal link to reprint jamb slip. what they are doing presently is they are sending emails to candidates. From the mail, candidates will be able to reprint their jamb slip.

Hopefully, JAMB will soon allow candidates to reprint the slip from the portal

