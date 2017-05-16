Can Nigeria ever stop importing rice?

If there is one area of public policy that the Goodluck Jonathan administration got right, it is the attention focused on rice as a major economic issue during the last year of the administration. Although the outcome of the pervasive initiative did not result in a cascade of rice production across the mills, it nevertheless […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

