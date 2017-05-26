Can Someone Tell Us What The Hell Is Happening On Top Of Lion’s Head? [Video]

How did I not know about this?!

That’s what most of the comments on a highly entertaining Facebook video straight out of Cape Town asked, after it was uploaded yesterday morning.

The video, from what we know, was filmed at around 7:30AM on Thursday. From what we can see – because we have no idea either – a man in colourful clothing acts as a hype man/dance instructor on the top of Lion’s Head.

To make things better, a group of people – including a T Rex – jam out in front of him to Peanut Butter Jelly by Galantis.

Imagine reaching the peak and walking into this:

Beats those early morning silent discos, doesn’t it?

We have many questions, like whether the T Rex ran or walked up the mountain, and who the man in the pink is.

If you know the answers to these questions be sure to let us know.

[source:facebook]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

